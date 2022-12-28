VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] is -95.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.0991 during the day while it closed the day at $0.09. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Vistagen to Acquire Pherin Pharmaceuticals.

Vistagen’s acquisition of Pherin will eliminate all future royalty and milestone payment obligations related to PH94B and PH10 and add three new pherine drug candidates to Vistagen’s pipeline.

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, and Pherin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company focused on the discovery and development of investigational pherine compounds for treatment of neuropsychiatric and neuroendocrine conditions (Pherin), today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Vistagen will acquire Pherin for approximately 12.4 million shares of Vistagen common stock and a nominal amount of cash.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -12.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VTGN stock has declined by -37.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -89.57% and lost -95.13% year-on date.

The market cap for VTGN stock reached $19.46 million, with 206.81 million shares outstanding and 205.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 6149318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]:

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

VTGN stock trade performance evaluation

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.62. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by -21.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.57 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1243, while it was recorded at 0.1000 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5926 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 28.90% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,694,556, which is approximately -0.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 9,096,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.86 million in VTGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.54 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 44.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 13,962,145 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 96,253,801 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 53,735,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,480,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,199,158 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 87,278,481 shares during the same period.