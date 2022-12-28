Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] Stock trading around $8.11 per share: What’s Next?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VKTX] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.63 during the day while it closed the day at $8.11. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Viking Therapeutics to Present at Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (“Viking”) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that its chief executive officer, Brian Lian, Ph.D., will deliver a corporate presentation as part of the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference. The conference will take place November 15-16, 2022, in New York City.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 16.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VKTX stock has inclined by 211.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 199.26% and gained 76.30% year-on date.

The market cap for VKTX stock reached $595.44 million, with 76.50 million shares outstanding and 67.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, VKTX reached a trading volume of 4526243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $18.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $27 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on VKTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.57 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

VKTX stock trade performance evaluation

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.02. With this latest performance, VKTX shares gained by 102.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 199.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.29 for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.48, while it was recorded at 7.95 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. go to 40.00%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $219 million, or 35.70% of VKTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,331,089, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.62% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,103,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.17 million in VKTX stocks shares; and BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $21.68 million in VKTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viking Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VKTX] by around 6,474,211 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 6,239,756 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 14,280,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,994,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VKTX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,676,750 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,311,688 shares during the same period.