United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] Revenue clocked in at $8.78 billion, down -39.55% YTD: What’s Next?

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] loss -1.63% or -0.11 points to close at $6.63 with a heavy trading volume of 6611770 shares. The company report on December 9, 2022 that UMC Again Leads Semiconductor Foundries in the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

In its 15th straight year in the DJSI, UMC achieved the highest sustainability score among peers.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced it has once again achieved top ranking among semiconductor foundry peers in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), its 15th consecutive year of inclusion in one of the most important benchmarks for corporate sustainability performance. This year, UMC has been selected as a member of both the DJSI’s World Index and Emerging Markets Index.

It opened the trading session at $6.68, the shares rose to $6.70 and dropped to $6.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UMC points out that the company has recorded -6.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.13M shares, UMC reached to a volume of 6611770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $6.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for UMC shares from 8.40 to 7.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for UMC stock

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.77. With this latest performance, UMC shares dropped by -9.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.50 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.79, while it was recorded at 6.79 for the last single week of trading, and 7.29 for the last 200 days.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to 34.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]

Positions in United Microelectronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 27,144,174 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 19,839,704 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 90,160,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,144,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,192,569 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,111,038 shares during the same period.