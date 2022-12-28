The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] Stock trading around $33.41 per share: What’s Next?

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] closed the trading session at $33.41 on 12/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.175, while the highest price level was $33.54. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Williams Outpaces Industry Across Key Sustainability Rankings in 2022.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Williams (NYSE: WMB) was once again recognized across several key rankings in 2022 – including CDP, Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), Sustainalytics and MSCI – for the company’s commitment to transparency and governance around climate change and other ESG topics. Williams was named for the third consecutive year to the DJSI North America index and for the second consecutive year to the DJSI World index.

CDP, another widely recognized disclosure and scoring process, gave Williams a ‘B’ score for its commitment to transparency around climate change. This ranking exceeds the oil and gas storage and transportation activity group average of ‘C’ as well as the North American regional average of ‘C’. Williams’ score signifies the company incorporates effective governance practices and is taking coordinated action on climate change. This is the third year Williams participated in the full disclosure and scoring process through the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.30 percent and weekly performance of 4.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.82M shares, WMB reached to a volume of 4937638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $37.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for The Williams Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on WMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WMB stock trade performance evaluation

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, WMB shares dropped by -1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.76 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.07, while it was recorded at 32.92 for the last single week of trading, and 33.16 for the last 200 days.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 7.30%.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,333 million, or 88.10% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 126,370,141, which is approximately 0.954% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 122,080,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.08 billion in WMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.97 billion in WMB stock with ownership of nearly 0.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Williams Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 577 institutional holders increased their position in The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE:WMB] by around 51,777,929 shares. Additionally, 463 investors decreased positions by around 48,595,626 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 957,193,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,057,566,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMB stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,893,138 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 8,348,628 shares during the same period.