The Boeing Company [BA] Stock trading around $189.40 per share: What’s Next?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] price surged by 0.18 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on December 27, 2022 that BOC Aviation Announces Order for 40 Additional Boeing 737-8 Jets.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

– Order will support narrowbody market demand as air travel continues to recover.

– 737-8 fuel efficiency and reliability support BOC Aviation’s growth strategy.

A sum of 4936229 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.72M shares. The Boeing Company shares reached a high of $192.44 and dropped to a low of $187.617 until finishing in the latest session at $189.40.

The one-year BA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.15. The average equity rating for BA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $197.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on BA stock. On July 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 150 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.29 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.48, while it was recorded at 190.20 for the last single week of trading, and 156.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Boeing Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Boeing Company [BA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64,585 million, or 58.20% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,200,241, which is approximately 1.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 44,977,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.52 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.14 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -0.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 840 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 19,411,659 shares. Additionally, 872 investors decreased positions by around 17,445,333 shares, while 296 investors held positions by with 304,143,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,000,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,512,587 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 5,820,048 shares during the same period.