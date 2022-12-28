TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] moved down -3.69: Why It’s Important

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] loss -3.69% on the last trading session, reaching $7.82 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2022 that TG Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Conference call to be held today, November 10, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET.

TG Therapeutics Inc. represents 135.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.20 billion with the latest information. TGTX stock price has been found in the range of $7.77 to $8.4194.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, TGTX reached a trading volume of 4901652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $17.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $49 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $26, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on TGTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 240.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

Trading performance analysis for TGTX stock

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.37, while it was recorded at 8.39 for the last single week of trading, and 6.84 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]

There are presently around $783 million, or 69.70% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,746,392, which is approximately 13.252% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 11,750,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.89 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $70.65 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly -2.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 10,437,075 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 16,714,484 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 73,007,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,158,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,207,070 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,762,372 shares during the same period.