Sunrun Inc. [RUN] stock Initiated by Janney analyst, price target now $30

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] price plunged by -7.01 percent to reach at -$1.79. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Sunrun Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Net Subscriber Value expands significantly to $13,259, exceeding guidance.

Net Earning Assets increased by $465 million from the prior quarter, now at $5.1 billion, including $956 million in Total Cash.

A sum of 6940589 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.57M shares. Sunrun Inc. shares reached a high of $25.19 and dropped to a low of $23.70 until finishing in the latest session at $23.74.

The one-year RUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.69. The average equity rating for RUN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $45.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

RUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.78. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -25.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.39 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.07, while it was recorded at 25.69 for the last single week of trading, and 27.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunrun Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,436 million, or 92.60% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,084,750, which is approximately -4.27% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,530,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $439.91 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $289.99 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly -5.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 16,821,676 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 24,270,323 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 145,773,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,865,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,633,041 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,416,511 shares during the same period.