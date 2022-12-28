Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] Stock trading around $7.70 per share: What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] slipped around -0.25 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.70 at the close of the session, down -3.14%. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports November 2022 Operating Data.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported selected monthly operating data for November 2022:.

Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) at the end of November were 23.0 million, up approximately 40 thousand from October 2022. Monthly Active Users (MAU) at the end of November were 12.5 million, unchanged with the end of October 2022.

Robinhood Markets Inc. stock is now -56.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HOOD Stock saw the intraday high of $7.93 and lowest of $7.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.94, which means current price is +13.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.11M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 5316268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11.50 to $9.50, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on HOOD stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 15 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.29.

How has HOOD stock performed recently?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.10. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -18.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.47 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.76, while it was recorded at 7.98 for the last single week of trading, and 9.98 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.77 and a Gross Margin at +73.31. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.97.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]

There are presently around $4,045 million, or 67.70% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD with ownership of 65,105,720, which is approximately -10% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 58,063,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $447.09 million in HOOD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $380.18 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly 12.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 52,032,095 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 30,955,076 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 442,353,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 525,340,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,842,097 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 12,563,532 shares during the same period.