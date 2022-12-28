Redburn lifts Sabre Corporation [SABR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] closed the trading session at $5.71 on 12/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.69, while the highest price level was $5.895. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Leading Japanese online travel agency AirTrip International signs multi-year agreement to use Sabre GDS.

New agreement will enable the online travel agent (OTA), which is rapidly growing in the Japanese market, to capitalize on Sabre’s advanced shopping algorithms and rich content.

INFINI Travel Information, the exclusive Sabre GDS distribution partner in Japan, and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new, multi-year GDS agreement with AirTrip International Corp. The deal will see AirTrip International capitalizing on Sabre’s global distribution system (GDS) as part of its strategy to spur growth of its outbound business with advanced technology.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.53 percent and weekly performance of -3.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.04M shares, SABR reached to a volume of 5381114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $9.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $18, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78.

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.59, while it was recorded at 5.96 for the last single week of trading, and 7.14 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

There are presently around $1,913 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,669,632, which is approximately 1.613% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,266,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.24 million in SABR stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $129.8 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly 1.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 28,848,187 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 37,267,758 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 268,968,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,084,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,780,116 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 11,383,505 shares during the same period.