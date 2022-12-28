ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] moved up 18.82: Why It’s Important

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ: PRQR] traded at a high on 12/27/22, posting a 18.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.22. The company report on December 22, 2022 that ProQR Announces Conference Call to Discuss Axiomer® RNA Editing Platform.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible through this webcast link, or to access the live call by phone please register here. A dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. The archived webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation date.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9563502 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stands at 15.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.62%.

The market cap for PRQR stock reached $229.20 million, with 71.38 million shares outstanding and 62.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, PRQR reached a trading volume of 9563502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRQR shares is $3.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRQR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $37 to $1.70. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $3, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on PRQR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

How has PRQR stock performed recently?

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 98.77. With this latest performance, PRQR shares gained by 140.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 306.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.14 for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.28, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 0.92 for the last 200 days.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Insider trade positions for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]

There are presently around $68 million, or 42.20% of PRQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRQR stocks are: PRIVIUM FUND MANAGEMENT B.V. with ownership of 5,344,446, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.76% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 3,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.63 million in PRQR stocks shares; and OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $10.03 million in PRQR stock with ownership of nearly 13.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ:PRQR] by around 1,519,008 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,421,244 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 17,302,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,242,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRQR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 929,310 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 687,977 shares during the same period.