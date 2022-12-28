Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Revenue clocked in at $46.07 billion, down -7.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] closed the trading session at $80.98 on 12/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $80.605, while the highest price level was $81.47. The company report on December 22, 2022 that For the Fifth Year, Oracle Scores Highest in All Use Cases in 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases.

Gartner recognizes Oracle as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems.

Oracle today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner in three recently published cloud database reports. Oracle is a Leader in the 2022 Gartner “Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems”. For the fifth year in a row, Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing (ATP) scored highest in all four Use Cases in the 2022 Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases” report. Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse (ADW) ranked 2nd in all Use Cases in the 2022 Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases” report.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.14 percent and weekly performance of 0.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.47M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 4290629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $89.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 43.80.

ORCL stock trade performance evaluation

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.79 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.04, while it was recorded at 80.95 for the last single week of trading, and 74.55 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.25%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $91,507 million, or 42.70% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 135,890,240, which is approximately -0.869% of the company’s market cap and around 42.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 113,579,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.2 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.98 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -1.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

956 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 67,036,523 shares. Additionally, 973 investors decreased positions by around 66,520,011 shares, while 374 investors held positions by with 996,439,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,129,996,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,118,486 shares, while 178 institutional investors sold positions of 12,362,429 shares during the same period.