Morgan Stanley [MS] Is Currently -1.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.22% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.57%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Morgan Stanley Declares Dividends on Its Preferred Stock.

Morgan Stanley today declared a regular dividend on the outstanding shares of each of the following preferred stock issues:.

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A – $305.33 per share (equivalent to $0.305334 per Depositary Share).

Over the last 12 months, MS stock dropped by -15.28%. The one-year Morgan Stanley stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.5.

The market cap for the stock reached $144.19 billion, with 1.67 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, MS stock reached a trading volume of 7063929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $111, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 65.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 1172.31.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.02 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.41, while it was recorded at 85.91 for the last single week of trading, and 84.32 for the last 200 days.

MS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 1.51%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $121,889 million, or 63.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 121,341,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.32 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.67 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -4.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

741 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 49,487,744 shares. Additionally, 734 investors decreased positions by around 62,996,199 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 1,320,491,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,432,974,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,130,799 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 8,796,482 shares during the same period.