MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] moved down -44.57: Why It’s Important

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: YGMZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -44.57% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -73.35%. The company report on December 23, 2022 that MingZhu To Deploy 700 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles By The End Of 2023 in Agreement With Dongfeng Liuzhou And Guoqing New Energy Technology.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga.

Over the last 12 months, YGMZ stock dropped by -48.40%.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.29 million, with 14.49 million shares outstanding and 7.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 369.52K shares, YGMZ stock reached a trading volume of 5233231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for YGMZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29.

YGMZ Stock Performance Analysis:

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -73.35. With this latest performance, YGMZ shares dropped by -61.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YGMZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.48 for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3661, while it was recorded at 2.7620 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1551 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.81 and a Gross Margin at +8.71. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.59.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] Insider Position Details

1 institutional holders increased their position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:YGMZ] by around 2,384 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 15,991 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 31,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YGMZ stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 13,091 shares during the same period.