Market cap of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] reaches 47.89M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] loss -6.67% or -0.16 points to close at $2.24 with a heavy trading volume of 9962805 shares. The company report on December 27, 2022 that Camber Energy Signs Agreement to Acquire Oil Companies with ~ $55M in Annual Gross Revenues.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) announced today that it entered into an agreement (the “PSA”) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding membership interests (the “Purchased Interests”) of certain privately-ownedcompanies (collectively, the “Acquired Companies”) which in turn own interests in certain oil and gas properties and related equipment and other tangible personal property, including working interests in approximately one hundred sixty nine (169) proved producing oil wells (producing approx. two thousand (2,000) barrels of oil per day (net)), one hundred seventy four (174) proved non-producing wells and twelve (12) proved undeveloped well locations.

The wells produce hydrocarbons from known geological formations and reservoirs, and the seller’s internal estimates of the remaining oil reserves based on recent NYMEX strip pricing, historical production rates, historical lease operating expenses and transportation differentials, indicate a total proved reserve value, on a PV10 basis, of approximately USD$185 million as at January 1, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $2.78, the shares rose to $2.83 and dropped to $2.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CEI points out that the company has recorded -89.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 4.27% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, CEI reached to a volume of 9962805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 79.82.

Trading performance analysis for CEI stock

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -58.21. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -58.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.27 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.83, while it was recorded at 3.13 for the last single week of trading, and 20.99 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.50% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 305,884, which is approximately -9.476% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 131,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.16 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 26.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 66,285 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 48,856 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 534,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 649,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,708 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 8,934 shares during the same period.