Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Is Currently -0.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.74% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.61%. The company report on December 8, 2022 that KEURIG DR PEPPER AND NUTRABOLT ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP INCLUDING A LONG-TERM SALES AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT AND EQUITY INVESTMENT BY KDP.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) and Nutrabolt today announced a strategic partnership, including a definitive agreement for a long-term sales and distribution arrangement that leverages KDP’s powerful go-to-market capabilities and a significant equity investment that enables KDP to participate in the value creation upside expected to be created through the strategic partnership. The equity investment is expected to close by year-end.

Nutrabolt is a rapidly growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of brands, including C4® Energy, one of the fastest-growing performance energy drink brands in the U.S.; C4® Pre-Workout, the leading pre-workout brand globally; and XTEND®, the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the U.S.

Over the last 12 months, KDP stock dropped by -0.03%. The one-year Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.47. The average equity rating for KDP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.01 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 886.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.56M shares, KDP stock reached a trading volume of 5069538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $40.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on KDP stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KDP shares from 42 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 31.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.69 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.60, while it was recorded at 36.31 for the last single week of trading, and 37.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

KDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 6.84%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,656 million, or 54.10% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,193,943, which is approximately 7.618% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 67,605,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.44 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.85 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly 5.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 70,268,963 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 59,504,980 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 636,316,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 766,090,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,083,215 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 8,876,163 shares during the same period.