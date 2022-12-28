For Reed’s Inc. [REED], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Reed’s Inc. [NASDAQ: REED] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.08 during the day while it closed the day at $0.07. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Reed’s Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Reed’s Inc. stock has also loss -32.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REED stock has declined by -51.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.79% and lost -80.96% year-on date.

The market cap for REED stock reached $8.27 million, with 112.72 million shares outstanding and 101.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, REED reached a trading volume of 4437107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Reed’s Inc. [REED]:

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Reed’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Reed’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.50, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on REED stock. On August 05, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for REED shares from 10 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reed’s Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for REED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16.

REED stock trade performance evaluation

Reed’s Inc. [REED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.38. With this latest performance, REED shares dropped by -32.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.19 for Reed’s Inc. [REED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1103, while it was recorded at 0.0753 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1791 for the last 200 days.

Reed’s Inc. [REED]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reed’s Inc. [REED] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.20 and a Gross Margin at +27.42. Reed’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.73.

Reed’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Reed’s Inc. [REED] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Reed’s Inc. go to 20.00%.

Reed’s Inc. [REED]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 27.70% of REED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REED stocks are: UNION SQUARE PARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 18,012,117, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,261,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in REED stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $0.16 million in REED stock with ownership of nearly -16.845% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reed’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Reed’s Inc. [NASDAQ:REED] by around 330,266 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,816,297 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 25,906,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,053,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REED stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 105,551 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 859,837 shares during the same period.