For Quotient Limited [QTNT], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Quotient Limited [NASDAQ: QTNT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 94.74% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.19%. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Quotient Limited Announces Intent to Voluntary Delist from the Nasdaq Global Market.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Company has entered into a Transaction Support Agreement, which is described in and is an exhibit to the Report on Form 8-K that the Company filed with the SEC on December 8, 2022. That agreement provides for a series of transactions in which all of the Company’s outstanding equity securities (including its ordinary shares, preferred shares, options and warrants) are expected to be extinguished and cancelled for either nominal or no consideration. The transactions provided for in the Transaction Support Agreement are intended to reduce the Company’s indebtedness and to inject liquidity into the Company’s business as necessary to effectuate its recently announced change in business strategy.

Over the last 12 months, QTNT stock dropped by -99.61%. The one-year Quotient Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.38. The average equity rating for QTNT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.36 million, with 4.25 million shares outstanding and 3.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 262.54K shares, QTNT stock reached a trading volume of 30146627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Quotient Limited [QTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTNT shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Quotient Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2017, representing the official price target for Quotient Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $26, while UBS kept a Buy rating on QTNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quotient Limited is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

QTNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Quotient Limited [QTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.19. With this latest performance, QTNT shares dropped by -53.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.84 for Quotient Limited [QTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9261, while it was recorded at 0.2568 for the last single week of trading, and 13.3278 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quotient Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quotient Limited [QTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -269.58 and a Gross Margin at +38.80. Quotient Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -324.89.

Quotient Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Quotient Limited [QTNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 57.30% of QTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTNT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 405,020, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC, holding 334,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in QTNT stocks shares; and HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $84000.0 in QTNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quotient Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Quotient Limited [NASDAQ:QTNT] by around 126,101 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 524,477 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 1,042,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,692,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTNT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 91,058 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 468,261 shares during the same period.