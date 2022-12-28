For Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY], Analyst sees a rise to $1.50. What next?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: PGY] traded at a high on 12/27/22, posting a 23.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.03. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Pagaya to Participate in December 2022 Investor Conferences.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya” or the “Company”), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, announced today that the Company’s management team will be participating in the following conferences in December 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8749412 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stands at 24.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.69%.

The market cap for PGY stock reached $636.95 million, with 681.07 million shares outstanding and 451.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, PGY reached a trading volume of 8749412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGY shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99.

How has PGY stock performed recently?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.91. With this latest performance, PGY shares dropped by -9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.15 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0680, while it was recorded at 0.8072 for the last single week of trading.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.65.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]

Positions in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:PGY] by around 77,251,374 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 3,843,703 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 67,087,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,183,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGY stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,889,628 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 265,958 shares during the same period.