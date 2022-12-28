Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] moved down -7.36: Why It’s Important

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FATE] slipped around -0.81 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.20 at the close of the session, down -7.36%. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Fate Therapeutics Features Multiple Novel Approaches to Eliminate Conditioning Chemotherapy for Off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived Cell Therapies at 2022 ASH Annual Meeting.

Next-generation Engineering Strategies Designed to Resist Host Immune Cell Rejection Show Enhanced Functionality and Persistence of iPSC-derived Cells in Preclinical Allogeneic Models.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -82.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FATE Stock saw the intraday high of $11.07 and lowest of $9.8802 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.32, which means current price is +3.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, FATE reached a trading volume of 3754090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATE shares is $59.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $98 to $45, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on FATE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fate Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91.

How has FATE stock performed recently?

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.00. With this latest performance, FATE shares dropped by -48.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.35 for Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.66, while it was recorded at 11.55 for the last single week of trading, and 26.15 for the last 200 days.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]

There are presently around $1,112 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FATE stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 12,957,222, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 11,655,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.89 million in FATE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $83.96 million in FATE stock with ownership of nearly -0.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fate Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FATE] by around 5,748,191 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 7,440,555 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 95,859,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,048,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FATE stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,450,693 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 703,082 shares during the same period.