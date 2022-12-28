Exelon Corporation [EXC] is 4.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.26% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.30%. The company report on December 27, 2022 that Exelon Announces Extension of Exchange Offers.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Exelon Corporation (Exelon) (Nasdaq: EXC) today announced that it has extended the expiration date for each of its offers to exchange any and all of its outstanding unregistered notes listed below that were originally issued in private offerings for equal principal amounts of new issues of notes registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The exchange offers, which were originally scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, December 23, 2022, have been extended until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, January 6, 2023, unless further extended. All other terms, provisions and conditions of the exchange offers will remain in full force and effect.

Over the last 12 months, EXC stock rose by 10.41%. The one-year Exelon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.97. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.36 billion, with 993.74 million shares outstanding and 991.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.69M shares, EXC stock reached a trading volume of 6132833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $44.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EXC stock. On March 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 43 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.90 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.65, while it was recorded at 42.68 for the last single week of trading, and 43.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 11.11%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,931 million, or 83.90% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 90,928,419, which is approximately 0.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 90,274,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.9 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.37 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 1.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 480 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 63,381,005 shares. Additionally, 449 investors decreased positions by around 65,168,841 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 680,968,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 809,517,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,910,284 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 4,546,223 shares during the same period.