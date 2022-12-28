Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Revenue clocked in at $55.91 billion, up 9.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] price surged by 0.58 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Enterprise Obtains Sustainable Products Certification.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that its operating subsidiary has received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (“ISCC”) PLUS certification for facilities within the company’s natural gas liquids fractionation and petrochemical complex in Chambers County, Texas. ISCC PLUS is an internationally recognized sustainability certification system providing traceability along the entire supply chain via a mass balance approach for circular, bio, and bio-circular feedstocks. Obtaining the ISCC PLUS certification allows Enterprise to utilize existing assets and systems to expand services for processing, transportation, and distribution of sustainable products across its pipeline network and export facilities.

“As one of the first US midstream companies to be awarded ISCC PLUS certification, we are further confirming Enterprise’s commitment to being a leader in this evolving energy landscape,” said A. J. “Jim” Teague, co-chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “Integrating ISCC PLUS certified material into our portfolio of services provides an avenue to bring these high-demand, sustainable products to our customers today, and enhances the long-term, value-added services we can provide through our integrated system.”.

A sum of 3884275 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.70M shares. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares reached a high of $24.19 and dropped to a low of $23.92 until finishing in the latest session at $24.09.

The one-year EPD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.48. The average equity rating for EPD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $31.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 29.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, EPD shares dropped by -2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.38 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.62, while it was recorded at 23.72 for the last single week of trading, and 25.55 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.71 and a Gross Margin at +16.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 8.60%.

There are presently around $13,988 million, or 27.20% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 48,294,116, which is approximately -16.103% of the company’s market cap and around 32.63% of the total institutional ownership; MARQUARD & BAHLS AG, holding 36,947,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $890.06 million in EPD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $616.8 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -1.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 547 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 21,176,440 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 26,860,265 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 532,632,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 580,668,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,458,712 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,588,547 shares during the same period.