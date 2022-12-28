Deutsche Bank slashes price target on The Coca-Cola Company [KO] – find out why.

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.76% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.71%. The company report on December 14, 2022 that The Coca-Cola Company Partners with Musical Legends Mark Ronson and Madlib to Launch “Recycled Records”.

The Campaign Launches with an Original EP, Curated Sound Library and Audio Mixer – All Featuring the Sounds of Recycling – to Celebrate Sprite, Fresca and Seagram’s Transition from Green to Clear Plastic.

Today, The Coca-Cola Company announces it has teamed up with two of the most legendary names in the history of music sampling, Mark Ronson and Madlib, to bring a bold musical experiment to life with the launch of “Recycled Records.”.

Over the last 12 months, KO stock rose by 9.62%. The one-year The Coca-Cola Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.52. The average equity rating for KO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $273.91 billion, with 4.33 billion shares outstanding and 4.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.31M shares, KO stock reached a trading volume of 6461215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Coca-Cola Company [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $67.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $66 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Coca-Cola Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on KO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 63.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KO Stock Performance Analysis:

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, KO shares gained by 1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.53 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.98, while it was recorded at 63.32 for the last single week of trading, and 61.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Coca-Cola Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.62 and a Gross Margin at +59.95. The Coca-Cola Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.76.

The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

KO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 5.27%.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $193,520 million, or 71.50% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 363,258,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.18 billion in KO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.27 billion in KO stock with ownership of nearly 0.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Coca-Cola Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,362 institutional holders increased their position in The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO] by around 82,673,522 shares. Additionally, 1,136 investors decreased positions by around 72,841,311 shares, while 382 investors held positions by with 2,876,762,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,032,277,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KO stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,561,713 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 4,724,533 shares during the same period.