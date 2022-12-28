CSX Corporation [CSX] Stock trading around $31.25 per share: What’s Next?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] price surged by 0.90 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on December 21, 2022 that CSX Corp. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call.

A sum of 6854847 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.92M shares. CSX Corporation shares reached a high of $31.32 and dropped to a low of $30.86 until finishing in the latest session at $31.25.

The one-year CSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.07. The average equity rating for CSX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $33.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $38 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

CSX Stock Performance Analysis:

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.20 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.51, while it was recorded at 31.07 for the last single week of trading, and 31.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CSX Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.20 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 11.77%.

CSX Corporation [CSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48,865 million, or 76.00% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 184,938,921, which is approximately -0.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 137,888,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.31 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.08 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -10.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 642 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 83,480,416 shares. Additionally, 624 investors decreased positions by around 117,173,582 shares, while 302 investors held positions by with 1,363,020,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,563,674,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,430,730 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 7,380,134 shares during the same period.