Credit Suisse lifts Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ: TOUR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.39% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.35%. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Tuniu Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Tuniu Corporation (Nasdaq: TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it has received a notification letter (the “Compliance Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”) dated December 13, 2022, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

As previously announced, Tuniu received a notification letter (the “Deficiency Notice”) from the Nasdaq dated September 19, 2022 indicating that the closing bid price for the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) was below the minimum bid price of $1.00 required for continued listing under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) for 30 consecutive business days. According to the Deficiency Notice, if at any time during the 180 day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. According to the Compliance Notice, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs has been at $1.00 per ADS or greater for 10 consecutive business days from November 29 through December 12, 2022, and the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and the matter is closed.

Over the last 12 months, TOUR stock rose by 74.26%. The average equity rating for TOUR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $215.11 million, with 123.76 million shares outstanding and 94.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 664.24K shares, TOUR stock reached a trading volume of 5300872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tuniu Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Tuniu Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuniu Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

TOUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.35. With this latest performance, TOUR shares gained by 108.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.47 for Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1415, while it was recorded at 1.7420 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8778 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tuniu Corporation Fundamentals:

Tuniu Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

TOUR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tuniu Corporation go to -0.01%.

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] Insider Position Details

7 institutional holders increased their position in Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ:TOUR] by around 903,968 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 198,164 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 10,795,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,897,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOUR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 257,330 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 69,853 shares during the same period.