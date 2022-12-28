Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] Revenue clocked in at $818.10 million, down -50.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: COUP] jumped around 0.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $78.58 at the close of the session, up 0.19%. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Global Brands Lean on Business Spend Management to Bolster Resilience.

Companies are finding savings, boosting productivity, and driving sustainability through Coupa’s BSM platform.

Leading global brands are relying on Business Spend Management (BSM) to build resilience into their organizations, sharing inspiring stories, insights, and successes of their transformations during Coupa Software’s (NASDAQ: COUP) 2022 Executive Summit Series. The series brought together more than 500 executives across Australia, Singapore, France, U.K., and the U.S.

Coupa Software Incorporated stock is now -50.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COUP Stock saw the intraday high of $78.74 and lowest of $78.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 166.21, which means current price is +95.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, COUP reached a trading volume of 5827250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUP shares is $79.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Coupa Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $67 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupa Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on COUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupa Software Incorporated is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for COUP in the course of the last twelve months was 30.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has COUP stock performed recently?

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.01. With this latest performance, COUP shares gained by 25.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.18 for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.26, while it was recorded at 78.53 for the last single week of trading, and 69.24 for the last 200 days.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coupa Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coupa Software Incorporated go to 10.33%.

Insider trade positions for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

There are presently around $5,994 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,140,751, which is approximately 2.291% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,515,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $354.86 million in COUP stocks shares; and MERITAGE GROUP LP, currently with $344.3 million in COUP stock with ownership of nearly 27.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupa Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP] by around 11,193,645 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 11,699,220 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 53,390,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,283,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUP stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,085,333 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,103,709 shares during the same period.