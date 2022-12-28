Coty Inc. [COTY] stock Reiterated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $10

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.80% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.87%. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Coty Sells Fragrance License Back to Lacoste, Advancing Strategic Objectives.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Coty (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, today announced the sale of its Lacoste fragrance license back to Lacoste by mutual agreement.

Under Coty’s management in the last 6 years, Lacoste men’s fragrances have secured a premium+ positioning in the market, with two award winning pillars, L’Homme and Match Point, multiple innovations, and a 17-place improvement in French market rankings.

Over the last 12 months, COTY stock dropped by -19.26%. The one-year Coty Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.53. The average equity rating for COTY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.16 billion, with 842.00 million shares outstanding and 351.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.17M shares, COTY stock reached a trading volume of 4820071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $10.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

COTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.87. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 11.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.93 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.42, while it was recorded at 8.27 for the last single week of trading, and 7.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coty Inc. Fundamentals:

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

COTY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 21.80%.

Coty Inc. [COTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,926 million, or 37.80% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,307,085, which is approximately 1.16% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,323,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.6 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $249.04 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -29.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

152 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 38,736,618 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 52,721,249 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 254,041,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 345,499,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,826,682 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 9,199,454 shares during the same period.