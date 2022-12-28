Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell -88.55% so far this year. What now?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] slipped around -0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.02 at the close of the session, down -4.67%. The company report on December 22, 2022 that MSP Recovery Announces It Will Be Rebranding From MSP Recovery to Its Nationally Recognized Brand, “LifeWallet”.

Cano Health Inc. stock is now -88.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CANO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.08 and lowest of $0.9801 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.75, which means current price is +4.07% above from all time high which was touched on 10/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.46M shares, CANO reached a trading volume of 7222680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cano Health Inc. [CANO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $5.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on CANO stock. On October 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CANO shares from 10 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has CANO stock performed recently?

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.82. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -40.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.61 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4252, while it was recorded at 1.1040 for the last single week of trading, and 5.1287 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cano Health Inc. [CANO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.89 and a Gross Margin at +9.29. Cano Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.27.

Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]

There are presently around $168 million, or 68.60% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 34,787,577, which is approximately 11.634% of the company’s market cap and around 11.80% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 15,886,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.2 million in CANO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $14.98 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly -7.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cano Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 30,141,338 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 31,198,026 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 103,245,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,584,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,127,358 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 11,400,838 shares during the same period.