Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell -65.62% so far this year. What now?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] traded at a low on 12/27/22, posting a -4.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.86. The company report on December 27, 2022 that AMYRIS SUCCESSFULLY ADVANCES STRATEGIC TRANSACTION.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-MarketTM technology platform today announced that it has completed the negotiation of key financial and business terms of the previously communicated strategic transaction for the exclusive rights to supply two of Amyris’ ingredients.

The transaction is subject to antitrust review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act (“HSR”) with a standard waiting period of thirty days. Accordingly, the transaction is expected to sign and close early in the first quarter of 2023. Both parties have agreed to confidentiality regarding further details about the transaction during this period.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8012415 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amyris Inc. stands at 12.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.69%.

The market cap for AMRS stock reached $667.87 million, with 322.29 million shares outstanding and 233.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 8012415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58.

How has AMRS stock performed recently?

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.71. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1500, while it was recorded at 2.0240 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7676 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.31 and a Gross Margin at +51.77. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -679.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.95.

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $219 million, or 38.90% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,793,472, which is approximately 3.737% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,269,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.68 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $14.42 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly -33.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

102 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 11,385,607 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 33,069,834 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 73,299,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,755,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,853,173 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 10,787,065 shares during the same period.