AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell -73.67% so far this year. What now?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] loss -10.39% or -0.51 points to close at $4.40 with a heavy trading volume of 29943015 shares. The company report on December 22, 2022 that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces $110 Million Equity Capital Raise, a $100 Million Debt for Equity Exchange, and a Proposed Vote to Convert AMC Preferred Equity (“APE”) Units Into AMC Common Shares and Implement a Reverse Stock Split.

Raises $110 million of new equity capital through the sale of APE units to Antara Capital, LP (“Antara”) at a weighted average price of $0.660 per share. The APE closing price on the NYSE on December 21, 2022 was $0.685.

Reduces debt by $100 million principal amount of 2nd Lien Notes due 2026 currently held by Antara in exchange for approximately 91.0 million APE units. This $100 million principal debt reduction reduces annual interest expense by approximately $10 million.

It opened the trading session at $4.70, the shares rose to $4.82 and dropped to $4.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMC points out that the company has recorded -49.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 27.03M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 29943015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $2.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62.

Trading performance analysis for AMC stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.14. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -42.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.70 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.42, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 12.25 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $597 million, or 26.80% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,270,302, which is approximately 3.535% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,010,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.05 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $45.34 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 0.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 10,620,541 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 21,215,244 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 103,811,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,646,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,035,935 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 6,623,191 shares during the same period.