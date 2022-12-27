why Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.13

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.17 at the close of the session, up 0.48%. The company report on December 8, 2022 that White Gold Corp. Intersects Additional Near Surface High-Grade Gold Mineralization of 8.94 g/t Gold over 18.29m including 21.73 g/t Gold over 6.10m Extending Mineralization Along Strike at the Betty Ford Target, Yukon, Canada.

Kinross Gold Corporation stock is now -28.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KGC Stock saw the intraday high of $4.22 and lowest of $4.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.34, which means current price is +39.00% above from all time high which was touched on 04/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.06M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 8375646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $5.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. On June 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KGC shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has KGC stock performed recently?

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.04 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.97, while it was recorded at 4.15 for the last single week of trading, and 4.17 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Insider trade positions for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

There are presently around $2,948 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 139,097,377, which is approximately -5.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 75,405,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314.44 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $183.96 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 4.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 78,383,607 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 101,988,859 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 526,546,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 706,919,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,809,993 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 13,415,631 shares during the same period.