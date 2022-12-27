why CVS Health Corporation [CVS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $117.60

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.98%. The company report on December 22, 2022 that CVS Health to present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that President and CEO Karen S. Lynch and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10, 2023, at approximately 8:15 a.m. pacific time.

An audio webcast of the event will be broadcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website at investors.cvshealth.com where it will be archived for a period of one year.

Over the last 12 months, CVS stock dropped by -7.65%. The one-year CVS Health Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.44. The average equity rating for CVS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $122.72 billion, with 1.31 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, CVS stock reached a trading volume of 7306927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $117.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $122 to $112, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CVS Stock Performance Analysis:

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, CVS shares dropped by -6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.28 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.33, while it was recorded at 94.23 for the last single week of trading, and 98.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CVS Health Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.12 and a Gross Margin at +17.77. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.47%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $97,141 million, or 80.70% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,934,841, which is approximately 1.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,850,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.78 billion in CVS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.7 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 3.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,163 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 35,695,768 shares. Additionally, 1,035 investors decreased positions by around 29,626,745 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 972,947,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,038,270,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,173,003 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 2,525,864 shares during the same period.