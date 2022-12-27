why Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.85

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] traded at a high on 12/23/22, posting a 0.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.19. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Affirm to Webcast CFO Fireside Chat on December 6, 2022.

Invites investors to Submit Questions for the Webcast.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a shareholder fireside chat on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The discussion will be moderated by Dan Dolev from Mizuho Bank and will begin at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10876693 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at 7.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.52%.

The market cap for AFRM stock reached $2.65 billion, with 290.93 million shares outstanding and 217.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.13M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 10876693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $20.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $14, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30.

How has AFRM stock performed recently?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.19. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -30.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.70 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.68, while it was recorded at 9.35 for the last single week of trading, and 24.35 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.88 and a Gross Margin at +88.30. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Insider trade positions for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]

There are presently around $1,618 million, or 83.60% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 27,433,886, which is approximately 10.658% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 21,324,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.97 million in AFRM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $188.49 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 9.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 25,968,465 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 14,089,710 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 136,008,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,066,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,338,996 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 8,514,653 shares during the same period.