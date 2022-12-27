Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Revenue clocked in at $74.86 billion, down -65.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.76% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.03%. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Purpose Investments Debuts Yield Shares, the World’s First Yield-Focused Single-Stock ETFs.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Yield Shares seek to provide investors with enhanced* monthly distributions from individual stocks of world-class companies.

Over the last 12 months, TSLA stock dropped by -65.37%. The one-year Tesla Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.85. The average equity rating for TSLA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $395.82 billion, with 3.15 billion shares outstanding and 2.64 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 93.32M shares, TSLA stock reached a trading volume of 166070764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $250.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $304 to $275. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. On November 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TSLA shares from 141.33 to 176.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 9.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 24.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TSLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.03. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -32.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.67 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 187.79, while it was recorded at 134.75 for the last single week of trading, and 255.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tesla Inc. Fundamentals:

Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

TSLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 39.91%.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $171,135 million, or 44.80% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 213,024,517, which is approximately 4.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 171,860,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.16 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.27 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly 4.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,478 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 87,526,085 shares. Additionally, 983 investors decreased positions by around 63,474,311 shares, while 374 investors held positions by with 1,238,648,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,389,649,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 221 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,314,983 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 3,077,304 shares during the same period.