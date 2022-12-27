Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] moved up 0.30: Why It’s Important

Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX: SLI] gained 0.30% on the last trading session, reaching $3.32 price per share at the time. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Standard Lithium Signs Key Agreement to Advance Design of First Commercial Lithium Plant.

Design and Site Work Underway for Company’s First Commercial Lithium Plant.

Standard Lithium Ltd. represents 166.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $766.09 million with the latest information. SLI stock price has been found in the range of $3.22 to $3.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 780.13K shares, SLI reached a trading volume of 522465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Standard Lithium Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Standard Lithium Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard Lithium Ltd. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

Trading performance analysis for SLI stock

Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, SLI shares dropped by -21.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.50 for Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.87, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 5.18 for the last 200 days.

Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.57.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.60 and a Current Ratio set at 25.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]

There are presently around $109 million, or 21.19% of SLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLI stocks are: KOCH INDUSTRIES INC with ownership of 13,480,083, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.21% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,796,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.93 million in SLI stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $11.84 million in SLI stock with ownership of nearly 7.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Standard Lithium Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX:SLI] by around 2,471,558 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,767,035 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 28,716,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,955,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 496,173 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 345,342 shares during the same period.