PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Stock trading around $69.03 per share: What’s Next?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] jumped around 0.46 points on Friday, while shares priced at $69.03 at the close of the session, up 0.67%. The company report on December 16, 2022 that PayPal Announces New Employee Inducement Grants.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced it has granted equity awards on December 15, 2022, under its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) to new employees who joined PayPal. The grants were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. Information regarding the equity awards can be found on the company’s investor relations website at: https://investor.pypl.com/news-and-events/news/.

About PayPalPayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 430 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

PayPal Holdings Inc. stock is now -63.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PYPL Stock saw the intraday high of $69.2499 and lowest of $67.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 196.10, which means current price is +3.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.15M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 9985567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $105.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $115 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $123, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PYPL stock. On August 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PYPL shares from 94 to 114.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has PYPL stock performed recently?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -14.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.94 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.41, while it was recorded at 68.90 for the last single week of trading, and 87.50 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 11.36%.

Insider trade positions for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

There are presently around $57,891 million, or 76.00% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,857,229, which is approximately 1.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,997,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.18 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.08 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly 1.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,121 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 78,229,808 shares. Additionally, 949 investors decreased positions by around 66,133,402 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 694,275,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 838,638,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 242 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,535,225 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 10,440,088 shares during the same period.