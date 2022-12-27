Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] is -19.37% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.99% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.58%. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming financial community event:.

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications ConferenceWednesday, December 7, 20221:20 p.m. PST; 4:20 p.m. EST.

Over the last 12 months, NTNX stock dropped by -20.86%. The one-year Nutanix Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.79. The average equity rating for NTNX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.42 billion, with 228.54 million shares outstanding and 225.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, NTNX stock reached a trading volume of 7598576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $33.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Nutanix Inc. stock. On May 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NTNX shares from 54 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTNX in the course of the last twelve months was 97.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

NTNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.58. With this latest performance, NTNX shares dropped by -10.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.47 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.47, while it was recorded at 28.65 for the last single week of trading, and 22.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nutanix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.19 and a Gross Margin at +79.53. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.45.

Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,599 million, or 78.10% of NTNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 34,054,812, which is approximately 1.266% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,507,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $655.3 million in NTNX stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $541.06 million in NTNX stock with ownership of nearly -0.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutanix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ:NTNX] by around 14,725,725 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 12,861,800 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 151,423,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,010,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTNX stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,762,760 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,610,983 shares during the same period.