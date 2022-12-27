Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] Is Currently 0.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NU] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.91 during the day while it closed the day at $3.89. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Nu Holdings Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), (“Nu” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, released today its Third Quarter 2022 financial results. Financial results are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The full earnings release has been made available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.investors.nu, as well as the details of the Earnings Conference Call Nu will hold today at 5:00pm Eastern time/7:00pm Brasília time.

“Nu reported a net profit of $7.8 million in the third quarter, breaking even at the holding level with record revenues of $1.3 billion and year-on-year growth of 171%. Our customer base grew to over 70 million with a record high activity rate of 82% and a leading customer satisfaction score in our industry. We continue to launch and cross sell best-in-class products, while keeping a low-cost tech platform with low cost of funding and a widening profit margin. While we saw increased delinquency in the quarter, consistent with the market trend, our risk-adjusted margins expanded by 100bps, showing we are being able to price increased risk appropriately. Nu is well capitalized and is positioned to deliver growth at scale in the long term,” said David Vélez, founder and CEO.

Nu Holdings Ltd. stock has also loss -0.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NU stock has declined by -13.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.26% and lost -58.53% year-on date.

The market cap for NU stock reached $17.90 billion, with 4.68 billion shares outstanding and 3.13 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.58M shares, NU reached a trading volume of 10566286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $7.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Nu Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

NU stock trade performance evaluation

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, NU shares dropped by -12.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.48 for Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.35, while it was recorded at 3.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.89 for the last 200 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.28 and a Gross Margin at +63.78. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.10.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,552 million, or 66.00% of NU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 546,382,407, which is approximately -1.632% of the company’s market cap and around 8.84% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 415,539,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in NU stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $366.8 million in NU stock with ownership of nearly 74.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NU] by around 261,081,814 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 445,937,429 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 1,491,314,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,198,334,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NU stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,881,412 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 109,452,805 shares during the same period.