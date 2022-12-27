NIO Inc. [NIO] fell -65.37% so far this year. What now?

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] closed the trading session at $10.97 on 12/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.69, while the highest price level was $11.22. The company report on December 23, 2022 that NIO Inc. to Host NIO Day 2022 on December 24, 2022.

NIO Day is an annual event where we launch new products and share joy with users. NIO Day 2022 will be held at Binhu International Convention and Exhibition Center in Hefei, China, under the theme “Feel the Light”. The live stream of the event will be accessible globally through multiple platforms, including nio.com, NIO app and YouTube@NIO, at 7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong/Singapore Time on December 24, 2022 (6:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on December 24, 2022).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.37 percent and weekly performance of -5.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 60.36M shares, NIO reached to a volume of 33591948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NIO Inc. [NIO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $32 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24.30 to $12.30, while China Renaissance kept a Hold rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73.

NIO stock trade performance evaluation

NIO Inc. [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.43. With this latest performance, NIO shares gained by 3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.02 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.16, while it was recorded at 11.20 for the last single week of trading, and 16.93 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.86 and a Gross Margin at +17.35. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.26.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -9.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.08. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.03.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,707 million, or 35.70% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 96,781,178, which is approximately 0.052% of the company’s market cap and around 0.47% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,063,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $680.84 million in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $563.53 million in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 2.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 31,319,308 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 65,836,530 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 423,047,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 520,203,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,817,144 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 7,210,616 shares during the same period.