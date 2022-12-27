NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] Is Currently -36.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRBO] slipped around -0.48 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.81 at the close of the session, down -36.96%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that NEUROBO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $32.3 MILLION UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING INCLUDING FULL EXERCISE OF OVERALLOTMENT OPTION AND CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

CLOSES EXCLUSIVE LICENSE OF ASSETS FROM DONG-A.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO) (“NeuroBo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on therapies for cardiometabolic diseases, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of units with gross proceeds of approximately $17.3 million, which includes the full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option to purchase additional shares and warrants, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by NeuroBo. NeuroBo also announced the closing of the concurrent private placement of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants with gross proceeds of $15 million, prior to deducting placement fees and offering expenses payable by NeuroBo.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -97.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NRBO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.07 and lowest of $0.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.85, which means current price is +8.43% above from all time high which was touched on 09/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, NRBO reached a trading volume of 10450022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRBO shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRBO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has NRBO stock performed recently?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.92. With this latest performance, NRBO shares dropped by -50.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.23 for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.8708, while it was recorded at 1.1986 for the last single week of trading, and 13.4763 for the last 200 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Insider trade positions for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.30% of NRBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,393, which is approximately -30.805% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 3,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3000.0 in NRBO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1000.0 in NRBO stock with ownership of nearly -0.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRBO] by around 3,701 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 28,431 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 16,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRBO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 38 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 23,023 shares during the same period.