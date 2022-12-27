Morgan Stanley lifts The Walt Disney Company [DIS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] jumped around 1.34 points on Friday, while shares priced at $88.01 at the close of the session, up 1.55%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Disney and Givenchy Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company With New Capsule Collection.

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit stars in a limited-edition collaboration — and new mixed reality short — designed to celebrate the Lunar New Year and honor 100 years of Disney.

Givenchy and Disney are pleased to present a brand-new capsule collection starring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, in celebration of Lunar New Year and 100 years of Disney.

The Walt Disney Company stock is now -43.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DIS Stock saw the intraday high of $88.07 and lowest of $85.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 160.32, which means current price is +3.92% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.18M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 11148050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $125.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $145, while Guggenheim kept a Buy rating on DIS stock. On July 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DIS shares from 165 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 101.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DIS stock performed recently?

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, DIS shares dropped by -10.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.56 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.13, while it was recorded at 86.88 for the last single week of trading, and 107.39 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +28.04. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57.

The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 23.75%.

Insider trade positions for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

There are presently around $102,250 million, or 65.00% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,962,415, which is approximately 1.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 115,751,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.19 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.16 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly -1.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,487 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 70,918,266 shares. Additionally, 1,356 investors decreased positions by around 45,691,687 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 1,045,192,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,161,802,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,738,015 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 10,595,041 shares during the same period.