Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] gain 21.43% so far this year. What now?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] closed the trading session at $6.63 on 12/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.48, while the highest price level was $6.675. The company report on December 1, 2022 that MUFG completes sale of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. to U.S. Bancorp.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG) today announced that it has completed the sale of MUFG Union Bank’s core regional banking franchise to U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), following approvals from banking regulators in the U.S. and Japan.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement announced in September 2021, U.S. Bancorp purchased MUFG Union Bank for $5.5 billion in cash and approximately 44 million shares of U.S. Bancorp common stock. At transaction close, MUFG holds a minority stake of approximately 3% in U.S. Bancorp. As previously disclosed, the transaction excludes the purchase of MUFG Union Bank’s Global Corporate & Investment Bank, certain middle and back-office functions, and other assets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.43 percent and weekly performance of 20.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, MUFG reached to a volume of 9412209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUFG shares is $5.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 90.61.

MUFG stock trade performance evaluation

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.99. With this latest performance, MUFG shares gained by 27.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.68 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.18, while it was recorded at 6.29 for the last single week of trading, and 5.43 for the last 200 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.54. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.63.

Return on Total Capital for MUFG is now 1.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 468.09. Additionally, MUFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] managed to generate an average of $8,373,561 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 7.50%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,422 million, or 1.90% of MUFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 82,631,527, which is approximately 1.253% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 18,570,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.12 million in MUFG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $59.19 million in MUFG stock with ownership of nearly -4.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MUFG] by around 13,114,469 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 13,794,964 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 187,611,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,521,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUFG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,407,299 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,900,674 shares during the same period.