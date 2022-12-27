Market cap of ProFrac Holding Corp. [ACDC] reaches 3.62B – now what?

ProFrac Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: ACDC] price surged by 7.83 percent to reach at $1.83. The company report on December 5, 2022 that ProFrac Holding Corp. To Acquire Eagle Ford Sand Mine.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) (“ProFrac” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Eagle Ford sand mining operations of Monarch Silica, LLC (“Monarch”). The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2022.

Matt Wilks, ProFrac’s Executive Chairman, commented, “We are pleased to add the Monarch mine to the growing portfolio of in-basin sand mines we operate through Alpine Silica. This transaction further demonstrates ProFrac’s commitment to its vertical integration strategy, providing the Company with access to high-quality, local proppant in the Eagle Ford, where we currently operate 8 active fleets. With Monarch’s production capacity expected to expand to nearly 4 million tons per year by Q1 2023, ProFrac will be well positioned to bundle internally sourced proppant across our active fleets in the region.”.

A sum of 284330 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 403.51K shares. ProFrac Holding Corp. shares reached a high of $25.22 and dropped to a low of $23.53 until finishing in the latest session at $25.19.

The one-year ACDC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.39. The average equity rating for ACDC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ProFrac Holding Corp. [ACDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACDC shares is $31.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProFrac Holding Corp. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACDC in the course of the last twelve months was 548.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ACDC Stock Performance Analysis:

ProFrac Holding Corp. [ACDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.08. With this latest performance, ACDC shares gained by 1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.80% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.11 for ProFrac Holding Corp. [ACDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.61, while it was recorded at 23.44 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into ProFrac Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ProFrac Holding Corp. [ACDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.08 and a Gross Margin at +5.41. ProFrac Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.63.

ProFrac Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ProFrac Holding Corp. [ACDC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $507 million, or 30.70% of ACDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,929,817, which is approximately 32.946% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,250,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.5 million in ACDC stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $30.09 million in ACDC stock with ownership of nearly -17.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProFrac Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in ProFrac Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:ACDC] by around 5,609,773 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 4,167,157 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 10,368,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,145,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACDC stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,697,498 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,929,820 shares during the same period.