Market cap of Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] reaches 18.30M – now what?

Oragenics Inc. [AMEX: OGEN] closed the trading session at $0.14 on 12/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.14, while the highest price level was $0.16. The company report on December 23, 2022 that Oragenics, Inc. Discloses One-for-Sixty Reverse Stock Split.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”), a biotech company dedicated to fighting infectious diseases including COVID-19, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) on December 22, 2022 approved a 1-for-60 reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, accompanied by a corresponding decrease in the Company’s authorized shares of common stock (the “Reverse Stock Split”), such that, following the consummation of the Reverse Stock Split, the number of authorized shares of common stock will be reduced from 250,000,000 shares to 4,166,666 shares. As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, the Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on January 23, 2023.

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every 60 pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will automatically combine into one new share of common stock without any action on the part of holders, and the number of issued and outstanding common shares will be reduced from approximately 117.6 million shares to approximately 1.9 million shares. Any fractional shares resulting from the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share on a per shareholder basis. Proportionate adjustments will be made to (i) shares of common stock issuable upon exercise or conversion of all issued and outstanding options, warrants and convertible securities of every kind, and (ii) shares outstanding and authorized for issuance under the Company’s 2021 Equity Incentive Plan. The Reverse Stock Split will neither affect the par value of the common stock nor will it affect the Company’s authorized preferred stock, except to affect, where applicable, the conversion rates of outstanding shares of preferred stock.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.49 percent and weekly performance of -14.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 439.94K shares, OGEN reached to a volume of 6040199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGEN shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oragenics Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 91.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

OGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.10. With this latest performance, OGEN shares dropped by -25.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.09 for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1953, while it was recorded at 0.1519 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2894 for the last 200 days.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -18131.88 and a Gross Margin at +52.59. Oragenics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18062.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.98.

Oragenics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.30% of OGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,061,123, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; SARA-BAY FINANCIAL, holding 2,008,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in OGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.19 million in OGEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oragenics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Oragenics Inc. [AMEX:OGEN] by around 170,166 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 78,316 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 10,674,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,923,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGEN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,806 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 35,382 shares during the same period.