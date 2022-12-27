Market cap of Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] reaches 21.30M – now what?

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.15 at the close of the session, down -7.60%. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Wheels One Now Available for Preorder.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The newest vehicle by Wheels, part of Helbiz, features industry leading technology and is available to individual purchase from today.

Wheels, a Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) company, has launched today the preorder site for the Wheels One. Purchasable at helbiz.com/wheelsone, this is the first time any of Wheels’ unique devices has been available for private ownership. The Wheels One features industry leading technology and capabilities and will begin to ship to customers by the end of Q2 2023. The vehicle will cost $1699 + VAT at launch and $100 at pre-order.

Helbiz Inc. stock is now -97.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLBZ Stock saw the intraday high of $0.165 and lowest of $0.1501 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.63, which means current price is +12.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.87M shares, HLBZ reached a trading volume of 7159776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37.

How has HLBZ stock performed recently?

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares dropped by -19.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.26 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2259, while it was recorded at 0.1627 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9672 for the last 200 days.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.74 and a Gross Margin at -164.77. Helbiz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.48.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.40% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 1,918,282, which is approximately 104.073% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 492,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75000.0 in HLBZ stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $35000.0 in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helbiz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 2,029,883 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 281,915 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 946,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,258,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 541,387 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 276,805 shares during the same period.