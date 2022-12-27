Market cap of Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] reaches 232.90B – now what?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] price plunged by -2.64 percent to reach at -$2.32. The company report on December 15, 2022 that How Alibaba Cloud Is Helping Businesses Turn Carbon Neutral.

Alibaba Group:

Companies worldwide are pledging to go carbon neutral and Alibaba Cloud’s Energy Expert platform is here to help.

A sum of 17921910 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 25.73M shares. Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares reached a high of $88.65 and dropped to a low of $85.5201 until finishing in the latest session at $85.65.

The one-year BABA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.27. The average equity rating for BABA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $134.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $75 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 4.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.65.

BABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 9.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.86, while it was recorded at 86.90 for the last single week of trading, and 91.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alibaba Group Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BABA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 2.59%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,605 million, or 14.70% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 24,902,794, which is approximately -1.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 17,386,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in BABA stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.21 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly 14.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

436 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 51,383,166 shares. Additionally, 706 investors decreased positions by around 77,017,227 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 240,599,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,000,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,074,138 shares, while 233 institutional investors sold positions of 28,826,915 shares during the same period.