Market Analysts see Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gaining to $4.50. Time to buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] traded at a low on 12/23/22, posting a -0.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.29. The company report on December 22, 2022 that MSP Recovery Announces It Will Be Rebranding From MSP Recovery to Its Nationally Recognized Brand, “LifeWallet”.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Company will not change its core strategy, and the core business remains the same – secondary payer reimbursement recoveries. Utilizing the name LifeWallet reflects the diverse recovery opportunities presented by the company’s growing technological innovations and consolidates all of those lines of business under the same name, while positioning itself to generate additional revenues that were not predicted at the time of its business combination.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20360524 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at 5.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.81%.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $13.15 billion, with 2.07 billion shares outstanding and 1.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.35M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 20360524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $9.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $11 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 66.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

How has PLTR stock performed recently?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.84. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -14.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.83 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.57, while it was recorded at 6.35 for the last single week of trading, and 9.12 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 25.85%.

Insider trade positions for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $4,284 million, or 34.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 157,485,528, which is approximately -1.205% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,718,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $576.91 million in PLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $219.37 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 1.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 382 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 74,909,077 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 44,713,871 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 561,389,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 681,012,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,338,550 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 11,036,463 shares during the same period.