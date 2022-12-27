Market Analysts see Meta Platforms Inc. [META] gaining to $150. Time to buy?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] gained 0.79% on the last trading session, reaching $118.04 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Climate Talks – Episode 06: Both People and Planet.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

What does a sustainable future look like? In this episode, we’re breaking down why a truly sustainable future needs to be not only climate secure, but equitable and just for all. What does the industrialized world owe to developing nations for the climate devastation their economies have caused? On an individual scale, what do we owe each other as neighbors on this shared planet? How can finding community be an antidote for despair and help strengthen us as we walk into this uncertain future together? Joining us to unpack these questions and more are Kristy Drutman of Brown Girl Green, and Wawa Gatheru of Black Girl Environmentalist, two young environmental activists who are devoting their lives to this work. Plus, Sophia Li signs off on this season of Climate Talks with one last call to action.

Meta Platforms Inc. represents 2.68 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $310.55 billion with the latest information. META stock price has been found in the range of $115.535 to $118.175.

If compared to the average trading volume of 45.75M shares, META reached a trading volume of 17765256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $152.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. On October 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for META shares from 205 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 4.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 11.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for META stock

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.34 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.28, while it was recorded at 117.30 for the last single week of trading, and 162.20 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

There are presently around $195,517 million, or 75.20% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 181,346,878, which is approximately 0.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 150,686,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.79 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $13.61 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -0.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,260 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 77,296,278 shares. Additionally, 1,693 investors decreased positions by around 110,711,595 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 1,468,354,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,656,361,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,962,703 shares, while 308 institutional investors sold positions of 7,090,906 shares during the same period.