Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] Stock trading around $2.01 per share: What’s Next?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] loss -2.90% on the last trading session, reaching $2.01 price per share at the time. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Lufax Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Lufax Holding Ltd represents 2.29 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.74 billion with the latest information. LU stock price has been found in the range of $1.99 to $2.135.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.28M shares, LU reached a trading volume of 9044901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $3.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.70 to $1.40, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on LU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78.

Trading performance analysis for LU stock

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, LU shares gained by 14.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.66 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.82, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 4.17 for the last 200 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.57 and a Gross Margin at +77.64. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.51.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 0.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

There are presently around $708 million, or 16.60% of LU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,492,958, which is approximately -9.285% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, holding 28,803,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.89 million in LU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $53.69 million in LU stock with ownership of nearly 1.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lufax Holding Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 38,609,390 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 48,463,171 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 264,937,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,010,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,291,569 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,827,945 shares during the same period.