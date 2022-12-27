LSI Industries Inc. [LYTS] gain 76.09% so far this year. What now?

LSI Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: LYTS] traded at a high on 12/23/22, posting a 2.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.08. The company report on November 2, 2022 that LSI Industries Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS, “LSI” or the “Company”) a leading U.S. based manufacturer of display solutions and indoor/outdoor lighting, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 141638 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LSI Industries Inc. stands at 3.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.13%.

The market cap for LYTS stock reached $327.85 million, with 27.64 million shares outstanding and 24.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 119.02K shares, LYTS reached a trading volume of 141638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LSI Industries Inc. [LYTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYTS shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for LSI Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for LSI Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $13, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on LYTS stock. On January 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LYTS shares from 9 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LSI Industries Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYTS in the course of the last twelve months was 47.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has LYTS stock performed recently?

LSI Industries Inc. [LYTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, LYTS shares gained by 9.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.65 for LSI Industries Inc. [LYTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.18, while it was recorded at 11.97 for the last single week of trading, and 7.59 for the last 200 days.

LSI Industries Inc. [LYTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LSI Industries Inc. [LYTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.76 and a Gross Margin at +24.00. LSI Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.03.

LSI Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for LSI Industries Inc. [LYTS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSI Industries Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for LSI Industries Inc. [LYTS]

There are presently around $200 million, or 61.20% of LYTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYTS stocks are: SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,203,045, which is approximately 3.434% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,671,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.19 million in LYTS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $14.25 million in LYTS stock with ownership of nearly -1.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LSI Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in LSI Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:LYTS] by around 1,455,816 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,246,581 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 13,893,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,595,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYTS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 860,642 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 438,776 shares during the same period.