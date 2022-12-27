Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] Is Currently 2.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] closed the trading session at $4.87 on 12/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.835, while the highest price level was $4.94. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Itaú Unibanco has again been selected for the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2022/2023 (DJSI World) and the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE B3).

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announces to its stockholders and the market in general that it has been selected for the 23rd consecutive year to be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), being the only Latin American bank to be part of this important index since its creation in 1999. This year, Itaú Unibanco had the best performance among the Brazilian banks assessed in the index.

DJSI World comprises companies that are global leaders in sustainability, representing 13% of the top-rated companies in environmental, social, economic and governance among the 2,480 companies that submitted responses to DJSI World. The new index includes 332 companies from 32 countries from the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania, representing 24 economic sectors. Of these companies, only eight are Brazilian and 25 are from the banking sector.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.03 percent and weekly performance of 9.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 48.95M shares, ITUB reached to a volume of 17682529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $5.40 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ITUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 1.53.

ITUB stock trade performance evaluation

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.93. With this latest performance, ITUB shares gained by 2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.46 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.11, while it was recorded at 4.74 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.01. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 9.40%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,891 million, or 18.10% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 102,411,870, which is approximately -19.928% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 63,855,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $310.98 million in ITUB stocks shares; and WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $273.03 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 1.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

116 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 79,216,479 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 151,569,101 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 568,275,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 799,061,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,970,821 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 14,620,752 shares during the same period.